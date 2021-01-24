Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive came under fire last week after the game’s designer, Ethan Larson, ranted about players asking for a colorblind mode.

In a Twitch livestream, which has since been removed, Larson said that “it’s getting really boring” to hear players “blab” about the accessibility setting. Larson also suggested that players asking for a colorblind mode are “badgering” developers. “If it gets done it’ll get done when we’ll, when we have time to do it, or if somebody decides that it’s something should, that should be done,” he added.

As soon as Larson’s comments were picked up on social media, Dead By Daylight‘s official Twitter account issued a mea culpa, and revealed that it has been working on a colorblind mode behind the scenes. The statement reads:

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This is not indicative of the views of the team, and we deeply apologize for any frustration or harm this may have caused. This is not how we wanted to reveal this, but we feel it’s the right time… we have been working on a colorblind mode for some time now and we are planning on a release shortly. We want to make sure this is done the right way so while we are hoping to get this into the next major release, we are unable to commit on the release date just yet. These are our first steps towards making DBD more accessible to our players.

Larson hasn’t responded to the controversy beyond deleting the video.

