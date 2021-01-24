Sony veteran Tsuyoshi Kodera is leaving his position as Deputy President at Sony Interactive Entertainment for a different role within the corporation.

According to a press release spotted by Video Games Chronicle, effective April 1st, Kodera will be Officer in charge of Digital Transformation Strategy, Information Systems, and Information Security. He will report to Hiroki Totoki, Executive Deputy President and CFO, and Representative Corporate Executive Officer.

Kodera’s career at Sony spans 30 years. After joining SIE, he helped oversee the launch of several online services including the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, and PlayStation Music. In 2017 when then executive Andrew House stepped down, Kodera was named president and CEO of SIE – a position currently held by Jim Ryan.

“It’s a great honor to take on the role of President and CEO, SIE,” Kodera said at the time. “I’m very grateful to Kaz and Andy for the trust and faith they have shown in me. I intend to build on the amazing progress Andy has made enhancing the PlayStation brand and expanding the game and network services business, and will strive to further strengthen the unique value proposition we are able to offer via the PlayStation platform.”

According to VGC, it was during Kodera’s tenure that PS Plus became a major source of revenue for SIE. As of May 2020, the service boasts over 40 million subscribers. Sony hasn’t disclosed who will be replacing Kodera’s current role, but the company recently promised “interesting stuff” in the future for both PS Plus and PS Now.

[Source: Sony via VGC]