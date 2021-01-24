It looks like Ubisoft’s open-world Zelda-like adventure, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, will be getting a demo for PlayStation platforms soon.

Already available on Google Stadia, the demo’s PlayStation Network entry was spotted by a Twitter bot that reports on anything and everything that gets added to PSN. It doesn’t look like the demo has gone live yet, but it should be soon, considering the game’s first expansion recently released and now is a good time to rope new players in.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is considered by some to be one of 2020’s hidden gem. The game seems to have flown under many people’s radars, but it’s a fun romp if you’re looking for an open-world adventure (make sure to check out our review for more). An official overview is as follows:

Play as Fenyx, a new, winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope. – Wield the powers of the gods like Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.

– Fight iconic mythological beasts like Cyclops and Medusa in dynamic combat in the air and on the ground.

– Use your skills and diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, telekinesis, and more, for devastating damage.

– Discover a stylized open world across seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is available on both the PS4 and PS5. We’ll update our readers when the demo goes live.

