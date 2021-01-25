Last year, rumors surfaced that a new Knights of the Old Republic project, which is possibly a remake or a reimagining of the original, is in the works. According to multiple new reports, it looks like the game’s original developer – EA subsidiary BioWare – is not involved in the project.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, one of the sources who confirmed this news and corroborated the existence of a new KOTOR is trusted Star Wars insider Bespin Bulletin.

“Amongst my digging, I heard there is a Knights of the Old Republic project in development somewhere,” said Bespin Bulletin. “I talked to a couple of people, and I also found out that [Bloomberg journalist] Jason Schreier said that it’s not with EA, and we’ll ‘never guess’ who the studio is that’s making this game.”

Another trusted insider and Wushu Studios’ employee Nate Najda, better known as Shinobi602, also corroborated Bespin Bulletin’s report. According to him, we won’t be able to guess who’s making the upcoming KOTOR because the developer “is just not a household name most people are aware of.” “It’s not as mysterious as you think,” he added.

Lucasfilm recently announced that it has ended its Star Wars exclusivity deal with EA, and has opened the franchise to other developers. One of those developers is Ubisoft. However, considering Shinobi602’s comment, the new KOTOR is unlikely to be a Ubisoft project.

Not much is known about the title beyond this. We’ll update our readers as soon as we have more information.

[Source: VGC]