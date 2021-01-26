Biomutant Release Date Set For May, No Next-Gen Versions Announced

RPG Biomutant finally has a release date. The official Twitter account for the game revealed that the game is headed for release on May 25th, 2021 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. At this time, Biomutant doesn’t have any next-gen versions announced, despite a majority of the replies to the tweet asking if the game will also be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Biomutant is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 25th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/qVdTMaxxS5 — Biomutant (@Biomutant) January 26, 2021

Biomutant is a post-apocalyptic kung fu RPG featuring anthropomorphic animals with an extensive character creator and customization on your abilities and weapons. It was first revealed back in 2017, with scattered stories and new trailers in between. The most recent info drop came mid-last year, with a new gameplay trailer. Since then, Experiment 101 has remained fairly silent, though THQ Nordic did reveal a few weeks ago that Biomutant wouldn’t be coming until after March.

It’s curious that the Biomutant release date announcement comes without much fanfare or even a new trailer, given that the last one was more than six months ago. The tweet simply announced the release date with an accompanying image and no additional information about the game.

When the game was first announced in 2017, Biomutant received a number of trailers and information drops, including details about the character creator and weapon crafting, information about the open world and features it contains, and general gameplay screens and videos. In late 2017, the developer was acquired by THQ Nordic, but in the subsequent years, news on Biomutant largely dried up, aside from a few confirmations that it was still in development. It was pushed and delayed numerous times, originally set for a 2018 release window, pushed to 2019, and now finally getting what seems like a firm release date for May 25th, 2021.

While the Biomutant release date announcement comes without much fanfare or additional information, expect THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 to start ramping up marketing leading to the release in just four months. Hopefully that comes with news about some kind of next-gen optimization or upgrade for those fortunate enough to have the new consoles by the time it releases.

