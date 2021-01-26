Bloober Team‘s upcoming psychological horror game, The Medium, is set to release exclusively on the Xbox Series X/S and PC on January 28th, but upon being quizzed about a PlayStation 5 port, the developer refused to rule the possibility out.

“For now we are just focusing on Xbox and PC,” Producer Jacek Zięba told VG247 during a recent interview. As pointed out by the folks over at PushSquare, Bloober Team made the same exact statement about 2019’s Blair Witch, which first released on the Xbox One and PC, followed by a PS4 release only four months later.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that The Medium will go down the same route, Bloober Team didn’t deny anything either, and it also remained coy about its plans following The Medium‘s launch.

“We never know,” Lead Designer Wojciech Piejko replied when asked what’s next for the studio. “It’s always like, okay, so what will be next? Maybe Observer 2 or maybe… we are always wondering. So we are not closing any doors, but right now we can only say that there will be darkness behind those doors.”

In June last year, reports surfaced that Bloober Team was involved in talks of a merger or acquisition. There were speculations that Microsoft, which has been on a spending spree to build its first-party portfolio, was considering acquiring the studio. However, there have been no further updates on this front.

For now, it remains to be seen what Bloober Team has in store next. We’ll keep our eyes peeled.

[Source: VG247 via PushSquare]