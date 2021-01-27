Sony Interactive Entertainment’s The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima lead the nominations for the 24th annual D.I.C.E awards, as revealed by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.
The Last of Us II has been nominated for 11 awards, followed by Ghost of Tsushima with 10 nominations. Supergiant Games’ Hades has been nominated in eight categories. Full list is as follows:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Eivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Zagreus, Hades
- Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Miles, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Action Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
Racing Game of the Year
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR: Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
Mobile Game of the Year
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Winners will be announced on April 8th.
[Source: AIAS]