Following yesterday’s PlayStation Plus announcement, Remedy Entertainment has detailed Control Ultimate Edition‘s current-gen versions.

On the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Control will come with two modes: the Performance Mode will target 60 frames-per-second with 1440p render resolution and 4K output, and the Graphics Mode will target 30 fps with ray tracing (transparency and reflections) at 1220p render resolution and 4K output.

On the PS5 specifically, Control Ultimate Edition has added support for the DualSense’s vibrations and triggers. There are also activity cards and videos that will guide players through the game and help them track their progress.

As far as save data transfers are concerned, if you’re playing the last-gen version on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility, you’re saves from last-gen will work. However, if you’re playing the new current-gen versions, which are a new application entirely, then your save data will not be transferable. In short, PS4 version save files are not compatible with the PS5 version of the game at all, so if you want all of the fancy new-gen upgrades, you’ll have to start the game over from the beginning.

“This is because the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Control Ultimate Edition features a much newer version of the Northlight Engine compared to the one used in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game that shipped in August 2019,” Remedy explained. Over on Twitter, Communications Director Thomas Puha added that save data transfers are “not a trivial thing to achieve” and small development teams have to make “tough choices.” As a result, Remedy prioritized performance and graphics. “It’s a bit different when you are first party studio or a mega developer,” Puha concluded.

February’s PS Plus lineup will go live on Tuesday, the 2nd.

[Source: 505 Support]