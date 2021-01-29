FDG Entertainment has announced that it’s teaming up with developer Cornfox & Bros. to release Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. A sequel to 2016’s Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas, the title is currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

Oceanhorn 2 is set a thousand years before the events of the original. Players will journey across Gaia as a young knight, who has to deal with a powerful enemy and its army. The knight will be joined by the granddaughter of Arcadia’s leader and a useful robot.

An official overview is as follows:

A young Knight faces an impossible challenge, as Warlock Mesmeroth has returned with a formidable Dark Army. Will our hero be able to unite the Owrus, Gillfolk, and men in a fight for the fate of the world? Bigger, better, and packed with new features—Oceanhorn 2 is not only one of the best-looking adventure games out there, but it also builds a unique experience on the shoulder of classic video games. Collect powerful items, wield the Caster Gun, solve the mysterious puzzles of the ancients, and discover all that Arcadia and its neighboring kingdoms have to offer! Accept the challenge and become a true hero.

Key features are as follows:

An epic RPG main quest spanning 20+ hours of gameplay.

Massive boss fights test your reflexes and combat skills.

Dozens of side quests grant incredible rewards.

Clever puzzles to solve and mysterious dungeons to explore.

Beautiful, handcrafted graphics paint a world of legends and intrigue.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.