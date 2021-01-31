Capcom Reports ‘Solid’ Resident Evil 3 Sales and Record Profit

Capcom has published its financial report for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020, reporting the “highest” end-of-third-quarter profit levels in company history.

Net sales amounted to 64,867 million yen, up 22.6 percent year-over-year. Operating income was 24,382 million yen – an increase of 32.2 percent year-over-year. Capcom attributed its financial success to “solid sales” of Resident Evil 3‘s remake as well as ongoing sales of its catalog titles, helped by its digital sales strategy.

Elsewhere, the Monster Hunter franchise continues to help Capcom’s financial position. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne sold well throughout the year, and a new pachislo model based on the game also performed well.

“In Other Businesses, the Company focused on promoting film adaptations and the sales of character merchandise using our flagship intellectual property to enhance the brand value of our titles worldwide,” reads a press release. “This included the live-action film adaptation of Monster Hunter, which was released in December beginning with markets outside of Japan.”

Capcom is eyeing further growth in its esports business, which has “steadily continued to expand” and has created more business opportunities for the company. This is despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking of the pandemic, Capcom’s arcade business in Japan took a bit of a hit due to lockdowns. However, the company expects to recover as it works towards resumption of normal business.

“The total number of stores increased to 41 during the period under review, following the opening of Capcom Store Osaka in Shinsaibashi PARCO (Osaka Prefecture), a showroom that carries merchandise featuring the Company’s popular characters,” added Capcom. ” This is the Company’s second store of this type in Japan.”

[Source: Capcom]