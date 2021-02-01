The lauded 2018 God of War is getting updated for the PS5, and its coming sooner than you’d think. Launching free tomorrow, the God of War PS5 enhancement update will optimize the performance of the game on PlayStation 5 consoles. While the PS4 Pro allowed players to select between performance and resolution, this new update will let God of War run at 4K checkerboard while syncing to 60 fps on the PS5. Sony Santa Monica calls it the best of both worlds, thanks to the power of the PS5.

The patch is set to go live sometime tomorrow, February 2nd, 2021, and will be free for all PS5 players. Yes, that includes if you got the game free on PS5 via the PlayStation Plus Collection.

The God of War (2018) Enhanced Performance Experience for the PS5 is coming tomorrow! Syncs to 60 FPS

4K Checkerboard Resolution

2160p

Free Update for PS5 Users Check out our blog for more info https://t.co/CXTyfHFyvN pic.twitter.com/psSLo63ReF — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) February 1, 2021

The new graphics mode is called “Enhanced Performance Experience,” and players can still shift back to Original Performance Experience (4K Checkerboard Resolution synced to 30 FPS) if for some odd reason they want to downgrade their experience.

It should be noted that the PS5 patch is purely regarding visuals and performance. This means that you’re still playing a PS4 version of the game via backwards compatibility (so no new Trophy list to earn another Platinum on). Additional PS5-specific features are going to be somewhat limited too, such as utilization of the DualSense features, though even the PS4 version does make use of the haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers in small ways.

This is just the latest in a line of PS4 exclusives to get updates for PS5, optimizing performance and visuals for the power of the new console. Players are now just eagerly awaiting word on PS5 enhancements for titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Part II, neither of which have seen specific patches to optimize the visuals and performance. Full backwards compatibility with PS4 games means Sony doesn’t need to re-release last-gen games as remasters. They can simply make the remaster features available to all owners via a patch that improves the performance.

[Source: Sony Santa Monica]