The Nioh Collection, including Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition and Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition, will be released on PS5 later this week. To prepare for the game’s release, Team Ninja will be releasing update 1.24 for Nioh 2 on PlayStation 4. Amongst other things, the patch enables cross-save between PS4 and PS5, as well as automatically unlocking some trophies on PS5 once the save files are transferred.

The update will add a cross-save management function, accessible via the SYSTEM option on the title screen. This allows players to upload their PS4 saves to then be downloaded on PS5. They can then continue on PS5 from where they left off on PS4. When Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition is released on PS5, players will also be able to upload their PS5 saves for use on PS4 too.

There are separate trophy lists for PS4 and PS5, although they have an identical list of trophies. This is because Team Ninja has stated they’re “handled differently” between the two platforms. However, once a PS4 save file has been loaded on PS5, “some trophies that have already been earned (those that are difficult to earn again) will be automatically acquired”. It’s unknown specifically which trophies these will be, but it sounds like you shouldn’t expect a quick second Platinum if you already have the PS4 version.

PS5 version cross-matching support will also be added. As the PS5 version doesn’t allow matching by friends, players will need to enter a password to play with a specific gamer. Other adjustments can be seen in the remaining patch notes below:

Nioh 2 Update Patch Notes

Adjustments

The following bosses’ burst attacks have been adjusted to make them easier to Burst Counter: Nue’s biting Burst Attack Shuten Doji’s fire-breathing Burst Attack Otakemaru’s rushing Burst Attack

The equipment selected as the base will now remain selected after Soul Matching has been performed

On the Expedition preparation screen for for Picture Scroll missions, “Destroy” can now be selected in the Selection Settings under “Choose mission”

Kodama can no longer hide while the Onmyo Magic Fire, Water, or Lightning Familiar Talismans are active

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Fist Active skill, “Battering Ram”, caused unnatural pushback when performed against a wall

Fixed an issue where Uminyudo would recover from any “Curse of…” applied to it upon returning to water

Fixed an issue where the Kamaitachi appearing in The Crucible would sometimes climb over steps

Fixed an issue whereyou could not dispel Kashin Koji’s phantom bullet attack using a Barrier Talisman

Fixed a bug where you could burst counter a number of Minamoto no Yoshitsune and Yoki’s non-Burst Attacks

Fixed an issue in the main mission “Dawn of the Demon” and the Twilight Mission “The Cradle of the Demon” where Sudama that had retreated would respawn

Fixed an issue in the Twilight Mission, “The Cradle of the Demon”, where enemies could find the player while they were praying at a certain shrine

The name of the Uesugi’s Crest Protection “Nullify Damage (Purification)” has been changed to “Protection (Purification)” to match its actual effect

Fixed an issue in which the following effects were not activated when the status effect “Purified” or “Sanctity Talisman” was present: Onmyo Magic items: Fire, Water, or Lightning Familiar Talismans Special Effect: “Ultimate Constitution” “Calming Breath” from the Guardian Spirit, Ho-oh Switchglaive Active Skill: “Whirling Blade”

Fixed an issue where the effect of the Guardian’s Spirit Protection, “Calming Breath” would sometimes fail to take effect when discovered by a Sudama

Fixed an issue where the special effect “Ominous Pact” would not be removed by Anima recovery caused by picking up a Soul Core

Fixed an issuewhere the Guardian Spirit Protection, “Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit)”, did not take effect when hitting an enemy with an arrow explosion while the Ninja Skill “Fire: Explosive Arrow” was active

Fixed an error in the description of the “Purified” status ailment in the Effect Icon List

Fixed an issue where the special effect “Death Dancer” would sometimes lose count when a player is hit by an enemy attack during a Feral Burst Counter

Fixed an error in the description of the Suiki and Nightmare Bringer’s weaknesses in “Yokai Illustrations”

The Nioh 2 PS4 patch will be rolled out this week, although its exact time of arrival will depend on your region.

[Source: Team Ninja]