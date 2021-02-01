PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Resident Evil Village Might Feature Open-World Elements

resident evil village tgs

An update on Resident Evil Village‘s official SteamDB page suggests that the upcoming title will feature open-world elements.

Hawk-eyed users noticed that Capcom updated the page with an “open world” store tag on January 22nd, following which Capcom insider AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem claimed that Resident Evil Village will have some elements of an open world design. According to him, the developer considers it more of a Metroidvania style, with an emphasis on exploration.

Resident Evil Village will release on May 7th, 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. An official overview is as follows:

Experience survival horror like never before in the 8th major installment in the Resident Evil franchise – Resident Evil Village. With detailed graphics, intense first-person action and masterful storytelling, the terror has never felt more realistic.

[Source: SteamDB via MP1st]