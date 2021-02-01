An update on Resident Evil Village‘s official SteamDB page suggests that the upcoming title will feature open-world elements.

Hawk-eyed users noticed that Capcom updated the page with an “open world” store tag on January 22nd, following which Capcom insider AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem claimed that Resident Evil Village will have some elements of an open world design. According to him, the developer considers it more of a Metroidvania style, with an emphasis on exploration.

(1/2) Resident Evil Village has a sorta small open world design, Metroidvania is the word the team uses. There’s more of a focus on exploration, every area connecting, & returning to areas than most recent RE games. The game also has some nudity & sexual content, an example I https://t.co/14q7utLv1n — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) January 26, 2021

(2/2) know is those “moth lady” vampires people have been raving about recently, when they dissipiate or are killed they are naked for a moment, that said they turn… goopy, and into these crawling spider things, which are not very attractive, so take that as you will. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) January 26, 2021

Resident Evil Village will release on May 7th, 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. An official overview is as follows:

Experience survival horror like never before in the 8th major installment in the Resident Evil franchise – Resident Evil Village. With detailed graphics, intense first-person action and masterful storytelling, the terror has never felt more realistic.

[Source: SteamDB via MP1st]