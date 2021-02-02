After taking a significant beating in Destiny 2’s Red War campaign, and then facing scattered factions around the solar system, the Cabal are back leading the charge against the Guardians in Destiny 2’s upcoming season. Empress Caiatl, daughter of the infamous Calus, wants to ally with the Guardians against the Pyramid ships an Xivu Arath’s new Hive Wrathborn, but her demands prove to be more than Zavala is willing to give. Season of the Chosen sees Guardians become the “tip of the spear to strike at her growing war council.”

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen will bring with it story advancements, changing the state of the world with the new Cabal encampments on various destinations, and giving players plenty of new rewards and activities. Check out the action-packed trailer below, along with an interesting Dead Space-like teaser that there’s more to come.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Season of the Chosen is bringing players an all-new social space called H.E.L.M. It’s described as “the ultimate Vanguard staging ground” and seems to finally move the Vanguard operations away from the temporary Tower setup (that we’ve been in for the last three years) to this new, more official location. It seems to be a space where Zavala looks to bring honor back to the shattered Vanguard.

The new Activity for the Season is called Battlegrounds, a three-player matchmade activity that sets Guardians in ritual combat against the Cabal following the breakdown of negotiations with the Vanguard. The Cabal incursion threatens the safety of The Last City, and a new Strike called Proving Grounds (coming later in the Season) will have players be the last line of defense.

The Devil’s Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. strikes are also returning from Destiny 1. If they follow a similar pattern to the Will of Crota strike that returned alongside Beyond Light, expect them to be a little bit updated and recontextualized to fit in with the current story and state of the world. Both are Cosmodrome strikes that make use of the returned location from Destiny 1.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Destiny without gear to chase, and there’s plenty coming. An Exotic Quest is currently, redacted, though the imagery makes it appear to be a Tex Mechanica weapon of some sort. The Exotic Bow Ticuu’s Redemption has solar arrows that can track targets. More than 25 weapons are being added to the loot pool for the season—including both new and reissued weapons. And players can use the Prismatic Recaster to focus Umbral Engrams and target what gear they earn.

Guardian Games is returning, running from April 20th to May 9th, along with a “Closing Ceremonies” May 7-9th. This will be the Seasonal Event, and the usual February Crimson Days celebration is being retired for now.

You can get a look at the full roadmap for the Season below, but keep in mind Bungie likes to keep some things secret, so this is by no means exhaustive.

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Roadmap

(Click to enlarge)

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen runs from February 9th through May 11th.

[Source: Bungie]