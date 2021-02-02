PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 2, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

Aery – Little Bird Adventure $9.99

Arcade Archives HALLEY’S COMET $7.99

Auto Chess Free

Bonkies $14.99

Bonkies – Bananas Bundle $17.99

Brain Beats $14.99

Bullet Roulette $8.99

Caves and Castles: Underworld $6.99

Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space $29.99

Colossus Down $17.99

Control: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 $39.99

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav $19.99

The Dark Eye: Memoria $19.99

Disjunction $15.99

Disjunction – Digital Deluxe Edition $17.99

Flatland: Prologue $1.99

Gods Will Fall – Valiant D1 Edition $31.99

Gods Will Fall D1 Edition $24.99

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 PS5 Free

My Universe – My Baby $29.99

Märchen Forest $34.99

Olija $14.99

The Pedestrian PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Project Starship X $9.99

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne $59.99

Silver Chains $24.99

Space Break $6.99

Space Break Head to Head $6.99

Sword of the Necromancer $14.99

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV ULTIMATE EDITION $39.99

TOHU $14.99

Turrican Flashback Collection $29.99

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox $59.99

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition $74.99

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Launch Edition $59.99

