The Division 2 is another game players can add to the list of those receiving enhancements for the latest generation of consoles. Today’s patch has added enhanced graphics for those playing on PS5, as well as kicking off a crossover event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise.

Title Update 12.1 has added 4K 60 FPS support for PlayStation 5 players. This is the closest those players will get to an improved version of the game bearing in mind Ubisoft Massive has already stated there won’t be a proper PS5 port for the game.

The Resident Evil apparel event has also started. Players will be able to unlock new themed outfits using apparel keys, as well as collecting seven back trophies and four patches. The patches and trophies are earned through S.T.A.R.S. Support and S.T.A.R.S. Assault projects, which have replaced the previous level 40 BOO daily projects. Players can also get the Leon Kennedy RPD Outfit simply by logging in between today, February 2, and February 15.

The patch also added a number of quality of life improvements, the full list of which can be seen below:

The Division 2 Title Update 12.1 Patch Notes

Optimization Station Changes

Reduced all optimization costs by 75%.

Reduced all optimization material crafting recipes by 50%.

With this update agents should be able to afford to optimize their weapons and gear about once an hour. Though it may take up to two hours to gather all the resources necessary to optimize the final tier of many items.

Reanimated Global Event Changes

The green cloud produced by killing enemies with a headshot no longer harms agents. This cloud now heals agents and provides a significant boost to their firepower while standing within it. The green cloud continues to significantly harm enemies.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where gear sets would not correctly display which talents were required to be active for their chest and backpack talents to activate.

Fixed issue where Rigger would sometime refresh Tend and Befriend incorrectly.

Fixed issue where Memento Kill Confirmed drops could come from friendly skills.

Fixed an issue where Memento buffs could last beyond death. Which was both grim and ironic.

Fixed issue where directives in the LZ could multiply experience earned in the DZ.

Fixed and issue where Legendary Black Tusk would not count as “Black Tusk” for objectives in Leagues and Summit Challenges.

Removed objectives for the Skill Demotions Summit Challenge which referred to the Firestarter Chem Launcher and the Shrapnel Trap. The objectives were misbehaving and have been put in timeout.

Fixed issue where Vanguard and Perfect Vanguard granted their invulnerability to allies.

Fixed issue where Summit Combat Merit Commendation would display unusually in the Commendations menu.

Fixed issue where Merciless and Ruthless exotics would trigger a cosmetic explosion on the seventh stack in addition to really exploding on the first shot after.

Fixed issue where Decoy Skill would not refresh correctly if it was deployed when getting a headshot kill with the Mantis exotic.

Fixed issue where other players on the League leaderboards would show your own SHD level and point distribution.

Fixed misaligned elbow pads when using specific apparel items.

Fixed issue where The Summit matchmaking tab is not grayed out for groups containing level 30 agents.

Fixed issue where the audio queue doesn’t trigger when killing the last enemy on floor 100 in The Summit.

Fixed the Symptom Aggravator” talent description.

The Resident Evil apparel event has already begun and Title Update 12.1 is available now.

[Source: Ubisoft]