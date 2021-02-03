In an earnings call discussing Electronic Arts’ Q3 2021 financial results, CEO Andrew Wilson reiterated that the next Battlefield game will release in holiday 2021, and a reveal is planned for spring.

Wilson said that Battlefield 6 will take “full advantage” of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and promised “massive, immersive battles with more players than ever before.” Additionally, maps will be of an “unprecedented” scale.

Wilson added:

The next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle, and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevate it to another level. The team is focused and the game is ahead of our internal milestones. We will reveal the game in the spring and deliver defined Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season. Games helped fill a great need in people’s lives through 2020. Our franchise is aware so many around the world are coming for connection, entertainment, and inspiration. We’re looking forward to delivering more great experiences for hundreds of millions of people engaging with us and driving continued growth in our business through Q4 and into FY ‘22.

EA previously faced criticism for mishandling Battlefield V‘s launch with barebones content and numerous editions, which only served to confuse players. The game’s sales missed company expectations, which it blamed on a lack of focus and lackluster marketing efforts. EA also attributed lower-than-expected sales to launching the game amid stiff competition after a lengthy development cycle.

When asked if Battlefield 6 will have a free-to-play mode or version like Call of Duty: Warzone, Wilson said that EA doesn’t have anything to share at this time.

[Source: SeekingAlpha]