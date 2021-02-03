Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human developer, Quantic Dream, has expanded its operations with a new studio based in Montreal, Canada. Stephane D’Astous, former Deus Ex franchise boss who founded Eidos Montreal, will serve as General Manager.

D’Astous is joined by Yohan Cazaux, an Assassin’s Creed series veteran who worked for Ubisoft for over a decade. Cazaux will serve Quantic Dream Montreal as Gameplay Director. David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière will continue to lead the Paris studio.

“The best is yet to come!” D’Astous said in a message to fans without spilling any details. In a blog announcing the Montreal office, Quantic Dream didn’t offer any hints about what it has in store. Instead, the company published a brief interview with D’Astous about his game development career.

“I had the opportunity in 2003 to dive into the video game industry via Ubisoft, which then had 450 employees, compared to more than 3000 now!’ D’Astous recalled. “I joined the company as Director of the Project Office and Operations, and I also had the chance to participate in the creation of the in-house motion capture studio at the Ubi campus and the start-up of the Ubi Quebec studio. Then in 2007, I was recruited to open Eidos Montreal, and being the very first employee, I had to build it all up from scratch! Many people thought that we were biting off more than we could chew with the development of the Deus Ex franchise for our first game, but in the end Deus Ex: Human Revolution became a huge success!”

We’ll update our readers when we have information about Quantic Dream’s upcoming project(s).

[Source: Quantic Dream]