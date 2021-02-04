Sony Corporation acknowledged in its Q3 FY2020 financial report that it has been unable to fully meet demand for the PlayStation 5 and pledged to do its best to ship as many units as possible during the fiscal year. In a press briefing discussing the report, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said that it’s “difficult for us to increase production of the PS5 amid the shortage of semiconductors and other components.”

As reported by Ars Technica, Totoki separately acknowledged yet again that Sony hasn’t been able to meet “the high level of demand,” but added that “we continue to do everything in our power to ship as many units as possible to customers who are waiting for a PS5.”

Sony set a goal of selling 7.6 million PS5s during the fiscal year, of which it has already sold 4.5 million. The company is well on track to ship the remaining 3 million of its original goal. Totoki didn’t say what “other components” are in shortage. However, his comments echo those of AMD CEO Lisa Su, who recently revealed during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call that “overall demand exceeded our planning and as a result, we did have some supply constraints as we ended the year.” AMD expects shortages to continue into the second half of 2021.

“The industry does need to increase the overall capacity levels and so we do see some tightness through the first half of the year, but there is added capacity in the second half,” Su concluded. Sony recently attributed the unprecedented demand to “stay-at-home” customers.

[Source: Ars Technica]