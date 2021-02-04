Sony has released PlayStation 5 system software update 20.02-02.50.00, which resolves a longstanding issue of the console installing PS4 versions of disc-based games despite players upgrading to the PS5 version. In addition to this, the update has brought with it the usual stability fixes and the ability to select and edit video clips using Share Factory Studio from the media gallery.

Official patch notes are as follows:

This system software update improves system performance.

In rare cases, the PS4 version of a game would install from the disc after you upgraded to and installed the PS5 version. Now, when you insert the PS4 game disc, the PS4 version won’t install unexpectedly.

You can now select and edit video clips using Share Factory Studio from your media gallery.

In related news, PS5 users who’ve had their consoles connected to some of the recent Samsung QLED televisions have been reporting that they’re unable to enable HDR. According to an official post on the European Samsung support forum, this is an issue with the PS5 firmware, not the TV, and Sony will address it in a future update.

A translation (via Wccftech) of the statement that’s originally in German reads:

The error was localized and Sony is expected to release an update in March to make 4K 120 Hz HDR possible. Please keep the PlayStation up to date with the latest software. The TV does not need a software update (but we recommend that you always keep the software up to date for reasons of stability and security). The TV doesn’t have to be repaired either, so you don’t need to contact support.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: PlayStation, Samsung via Wccftech]