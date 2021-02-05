The PlayStation 5 has been out a few months now and even with the stock issues, sales have been fairly strong. There are plenty of games on the horizon, but it hasn’t stopped myself or our staff from thinking of game series we would love to see make a return to audiences with PlayStation 5 releases. We plan to cover a couple of different genres over the next little bit, but today is all about Role Playing Games, with a heavy focus on Japanese series we want back! So without too many more words, here is our list of twelve RPG series that Sony should help us reconnect with as PS5 RPGs.

Series We’d Love to See Return as PS5 RPGs

Dark Cloud

Developed by Level-5 and published by Sony, the Dark Cloud series was last heard from in 2016, when Dark Cloud 2 released as a PS2 Classic on the PS4. The series staples are all about moving through procedurally-generated dungeons, collecting items, and then rebuilding the world around you. We’d love to see what the PS5 could do with these concepts that originally launched on the PS2.

Sakura Wars

Yes, we know they just released a new Sakura Wars game in 2020, but we are looking for a return to the tactical days of past, not the action-based battle system that came about in the latest entry. The last game before 2020 was Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love, which released back in 2005 for the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Wii.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

It seems like you can’t do a list like this without touching on Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic. The series is highly requested by fans and those in the industry, so how great would it be to get it on PS5? The last game in the series, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords was released way back in 2004. Sure, it looks like a remake of some sort might be on it’s way, but we can have both right?

Shadow Hearts

First gracing PlayStation platforms back in 1999, Shadow Hearts is a dark and gritty tactical RPG series that touched on themes such as World War I, vampires, and demons. The last release in the series, titled Shadow Hearts: From the New World released on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006. While developer Sacnoth, also known as Nautilus, is no more, we can only hope that someone will pick this franchise up and rekindle a very strong RPG for the PS5.

Suikoden

For those who have been reading PlayStation LifeStyle over the years, you should know about the staff’s love of this series… well, really my love of this series, mostly. Dubbed by mostly myself as the best RPG series of all time, this would be a very welcome addition to the PlayStation 5, seeing as the world hasn’t seen a Suikoden game since 2012 on the PSP. Sure, we are getting a spiritual successor in Eiyuden Chronicle, which is developed by a large group of Suikoden vets, but it’s just not the same.

Final Fantasy Tactics

One of the best tactical RPG series out there is a subseries of a series, and it has been awhile since we got to visit the tactical battles in Ivalice. The last release was Tactics S on iOS and Android, with the last proper console release way back in 1997 with the release of the original Final Fantasy Tactics. Though Final Fantasy XVI is being made by Tactics vets, we’d love to see the classic tactics gameplay brought back too. PlayStation 5 would do itself a lot of favors with fans if they were to revisit this wonderful series with a new installment.

Parasite Eve

Developed by Square (before they were Square Enix), the Parasite Eve series follows the adventures of New York City police officer Aya Brea as she tries to stop the destruction of the human race. With survival horror elements added to modern graphics, this could be a home run for the PlayStation 5. The series started in 1998, with the latest game, The 3rd Birthday, releasing on the PlayStation Portable in 2011.

White Knight Chronicles

Another series in this list developed by Level-5, the White Knight Chronicles series is newer than most on the list, with the original game releasing on the PlayStation 3 in Japan back in 2008, with the latest release coming on the PlayStation Portable three years later. The series featured a rewarding combat system similar to Final Fantasy XII, and the Georama system allowed players to create a town to share online. With the sharing and online capabilities of the PlayStation 5, it would be great to see this series return.

Arc the Lad

Arc the Lad is a series that first debuted in 1995 on PlayStation, releasing eight games in the nine years that followed. The series actually saw a rebirth back in 2018 with Arc the Lad R, which released for both iOS and Android. Now would be the perfect time for Arc the Lad to resurface on consoles again with a PlayStation 5 release.

Wild Arms

The next series on the list makes just too much sense, as it has been a Sony exclusive franchise through its history. The Wild Arms series began in 1996 on the PlayStation and was last seen on the PSP with Wild Arms XF. Games in the series all take place on a planet called Filgaia and feature heavy influences of firearms and a need to restore the world around you.

Breath of Fire

Developed by Capcom, the Breath of Fire has been around since 1993 and saw its last console release back in 2002. The game did get renewed interest in 2016 with a F2P title for Windows, Android, and iOS, along with a release of a few titles on Nintendo Switch’s SUPER NES library. The series commonly follows players as they take on an adventurer who can shapeshift into varies different kinds of dragons. Maybe we will see this series again one day for the PlayStation 5.

Xenosaga

The last series on our list, but certainly not the least, the Xenosaga series first showed up on the PlayStation 2 back in 2002, with the last release coming four years later, also for the PlayStation 2. Xenosaga follows a group of characters and their battle against the Gnosis and multiple human factions fighting for control of a god-like energy called U-DO.

Let us know what you think of our list and if there are any RPG series we missed that you would love to see continued on the PlayStation 5.