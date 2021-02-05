Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Delayed to ‘A Later Date’

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake won’t be launching next month as originally planned. The development team has delayed the title to a non-specific “later date” in order to make it “feel fresh” while delivering on a faithfulness to the original game. The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was announced on Twitter via an image filled with text, a method of communicating delays that is beginning to feel all-too-familiar in the video game industry.

The full text reads:

Since announcing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on this beloved franchise. It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible. With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date. This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original. We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. In the meantime, we want to thank you all for your ongoing support. The Dev Team

This is actually the second time Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been pushed back. Reception to its announcement in September—most notably the visuals—was critical. At the time, Ubisoft defended the visuals, saying it was a stylistic choice, but then pushed the game from January 2021 to March 2021. Now the title is being pushed out indefinitely with no announced release date or even release window, likely to relieve pressure on the development team to meet a specific deadline. We do know that a next-gen version is coming too, but at this point, when the game releases is anyone’s guess.

When do you think Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will release? Is this a short delay, or will we not see it until the latter half of the year or later? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.