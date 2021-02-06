Square Enix will begin rolling out Final Fantasy XIV‘s PlayStation 5 version with an open beta on April 13th. The full release has yet to be dated but will follow “soon after.” In addition to this, the Endwalker expansion is scheduled to release sometime this fall for both last-gen and current-gen platforms.

Final Fantasy XIV‘s PS5 version will feature improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolution support, and more upgrades that have yet to be detailed. Those who already have a registered license for the PS4 version will be able to upgrade at no additional cost. If you’re jumping into the game for the first time on the PS5, you will be entitled to a free trial, which will include A Realm Reborn and Heavensward up through Patch 3.56.

As far as Endwalker is concerned, here’s what players can expect:

Journey to Thavnair, the imperial capital of Garlemald, and even the Moon!

New Jobs: Sage and more

Level Cap Increase from 80 to 90

Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han.

A New Tribe: the Arkasodara

New threats, including Anima.

New Dungeons

Secrets Revealed in a New Alliance Raid Series

New Small-scale PvP Mode

An Additional “Trust” ally: Estinien Wyrmblood

A New Residential District: Ishgard

Updates to the Gold Saucer

Relaxing Fun in Island Sanctuary

New Gear and Crafting Recipes

Expanded Horizons via the Data Center Travel System

We’ll update our readers when release dates for the full Final Fantasy XIV PS5 version and Endwalker are announced.

[Source: PS Blog]