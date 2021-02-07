Arc System Works has announced that an open beta for Guilty Gear: Strive‘s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions will go live on February 18th at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET. If you’ve preordered the game, you’ll be able to jump in on February 17th at 7pm PT/10 pm ET.

The open beta will feature 13 characters. Anji Mito and the 15th unannounced character will not be available. The following modes will be playable:

Versus Mode: Play against the CPU or another player

Tutorial Mode: Learn the basics of how to play

Training Mode: Recreate a variety of situations and practice to your heart’s content

Network Mode: Play against others from across the globe

Arc System Works warned that the open beta’s content may not be representative of the final product. Additionally, save data will not carry over to the actual release. You don’t need a PlayStation Plus membership to play online multiplayer during the test. However, you will need an internet connection for all modes including offline ones.

“In order to perform the network test with variety of connection conditions, the beta test will not include features such as connection compatibility display before the match, or matchmaking filtering based on connection strength,” wrote Arc System Works. “This beta test uses rollback netcode for online match connections. You can enjoy online matches with responsiveness comparable to offline matches.”

The beta test will end on February 21st at 7 am PT/9 am ET. Guilty Gear: Strive is scheduled for release on the PS4, PS5, and PC on April 9th.