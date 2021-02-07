IO Interactive has hit the jackpot with its first self-published Hitman title following its split with publisher Square Enix. The game not only performed well at retail and recouped its development costs within seven days, it was also the second most downloaded PlayStation Store game in January 2021 in Europe and North America both.

In the United States and Canada, Hitman III was surpassed only by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In Europe, it settled for the second spot after FIFA 21.

The full lists of top downloads are as follows:

PS5 Games

US / Canada

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Hitman 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 21 NBA 2K21 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla FIFA 21 Demon’s Souls Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Europe

FIFA 21 Hitman 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Immortals Fenyx Rising Demon’s Souls No Man’s Sky

PS4 Games

US / Canada

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft The Forest Red Dead Redemption 2 Madden NFL 21 ARK: Survival Evolved NBA 2K21 Gang Beasts Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Europe

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft FIFA 21 The Forest The Crew 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 ARK: Survival Evolved Gran Turismo Sport Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

PS VR

US / Canada

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Gorn The Walking Dead Onslaught Creed Rise to Glory Arizona Sunshine Gun Club VR

US / Canada

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Arizona Sunshine Creed Rise to Glory Astro Bot Rescue Mission Blood & Truth Gun Club VR

[Source: PS Blog]