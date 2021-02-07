IO Interactive has hit the jackpot with its first self-published Hitman title following its split with publisher Square Enix. The game not only performed well at retail and recouped its development costs within seven days, it was also the second most downloaded PlayStation Store game in January 2021 in Europe and North America both.
In the United States and Canada, Hitman III was surpassed only by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In Europe, it settled for the second spot after FIFA 21.
The full lists of top downloads are as follows:
PS5 Games
US / Canada
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Hitman 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 21
- NBA 2K21
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- FIFA 21
- Demon’s Souls
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Europe
- FIFA 21
- Hitman 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Demon’s Souls
- No Man’s Sky
PS4 Games
US / Canada
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- The Forest
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Madden NFL 21
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- NBA 2K21
- Gang Beasts
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Europe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- FIFA 21
- The Forest
- The Crew 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
PS VR
US / Canada
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Gorn
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Arizona Sunshine
- Gun Club VR
US / Canada
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Arizona Sunshine
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Blood & Truth
- Gun Club VR
[Source: PS Blog]