Gods Will Fall DLC Roadmap Reveals Premium and Free DLC

Deep Silver has announced the DLC roadmap for Gods Will Fall. The Valley of the Dormant Gods premium DLC will be released in three parts beginning in Q2 2021. In the same quarter, all players will get The Dolmen Depths, a free DLC that adds a new dungeon.

The first two parts of Valley of the Dormant Gods will be released in Q2 2021 while the final part will be released in Q3. Each part will introduce a new infernal god realm, a hellscape with a new deity and plenty of minions to take down. There will also be new items like gear and provisions, new melee skills, and new cosmetic outfits. The first two parts will also each introduce a new barbarous warrior weapon class as well as other “hidden secret” extras to find throughout the underworld.

This premium DLC will be free for owners of the game’s Valiant Edition—each episode will be installed as soon as it releases. The publisher didn’t mention a price point for players who purchased the standard edition of the game. However, all players will receive the free The Dolmen Depths DLC that will also release at some point during Q2 2021.

The Dolmen Depths introduces a new procedurally generated dungeon. Somewhere in this mysterious underworld full of gruesome enemies is a long-lost warrior who needs to be freed from the afterlife. He will join your own party if you’re successful.

Gods Will Fall is an isometric dungeon crawler where the lowly people try to take down the evil Gods that are controlling their land through terror. Those who don’t worship them will suffer a slow and painful death, as shown when almost an entire army is drowned at sea in a storm because they dared to think about overthrowing the cruel deities. Fail and permadeath awaits you. Gods Will Fall is available now.