The Borderlands movie just got its latest star. Following announcements of Cate Blanchett as Lilith and Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis now joins the wastelands of Pandora as Tannis, or Dr. Patricia Tannis, the archaeologist who helps the Vault Hunters in their search for the lost Pandoran treasure trove of ancient alien tech.

Director Eli Roth says that working with Curtis has been a “life long dream” for him and he’s excited for what she can bring to Tannis. “Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a life long dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humor, warmth and brilliance to the role of Tannis,” Roth said.

Curtis is no stranger to Lionsgate, with Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group President Nathan Kahane calling her “family” after numerous roles she’s had with the production company. “Jamie is unique in that her characters have depth and gravitas, but are also always hugely entertaining—she commands the screen,” said Kahane. “At this point, Jamie is like family to us—after bringing so much to Knives Out and hosting last summer’s ‘Lionsgate Live’ fundraiser to help theater workers, we could not be more thrilled to be working with her again.”

But it seems like the big surprises for the Borderlands movie—with a script penned by Craig Mazin—are just beginning. Gearbox CEO and Borderlands film producer Randy Pitchford said that they’ve “got more surprises coming up” in response to a tweet about just how big this all-star cast seems to be.

Got more surprises coming up 😉 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) February 8, 2021

There are still plenty of roles left to fill, including Vault Hunters Brick and Mordecai, the mysterious Angel, Steele, Dr. Zed, Scooter, Moxxi, Marcus, T.K. Baha, and of course, Claptrap. Depending on what direction they decide to take with the story—that is, if it’s a direct adaptation of the first game, or an adaptation of multiple stories, we may even see some characters from later games or DLCs. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a post-credits scene teasing Handsome Jack for the inevitable sequel.

Who do you think ought to fill the roles for the other characters in the Borderlands movie? Are these all-star announcements getting you excited for the film, or do you think it will be a star-studded flop? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Source: Variety]