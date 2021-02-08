Mojang Studios and Double Eleven have revealed a new DLC for Minecraft Dungeons. Flames of the Nether will introduce six new missions that will take players to the blazing Nether. Alongside the DLC will release the “most ambitious free update” in the game’s history.

The six new missions in Flames of the Nether will send players to the heart of the Nether through biomes that they’ll already find familiar, although they’ll not have seen them like this before. Those who are successful will find new artifacts, weapons, and gear. There’ll also be two new skins and the Baby Ghast pet. The premium DLC will be released on February 24. A price has not yet been revealed although it will be included in the game’s Season Pass that was released in December.

The teams are promising the free update that will release alongside the DLC is currently the “most ambitious free update” yet. All players will be able to take on the new Ancient Hunts, procedurally-generated end-game missions that take place throughout the Nether. The Ancient mobs within them will provide a tough challenge but those who manage to beat them will get top-tier Gilded gear and Gold. The latter is a new currency that can be used with a new Piglin merchant that will arrive in the player’s camp. Finally, there will also be some changes to the Apocalypse Plus difficulty level. More information is promised on all of these changes as the update gets closer to release.

Minecraft Dungeons arrived on PlayStation 4 last May despite Microsoft Games Studio being the game’s publisher, something people expected to limit the game to exclusivity on Xbox One. Since then the game has received several DLC expansions and free updates, including Jungle Awakens, Howling Peaks, and Creeping Winter. As the game’s current Season Pass includes four pieces of DLC and was introduced with Howling Peaks, we can expect at least two more DLC expansions to be released for the game in the future.