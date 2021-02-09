CD Projekt RED has revealed that it’s the latest victim of a string of ransomware attacks targeting video game developers and publishers.

Over on Twitter, the company published a note left behind by hackers, in which they threatened to release confidential documents, and source codes of CD Projekt RED’s games, including an “unreleased” version of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.

“We have also dumped all of your documents relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations, and more!” reads the note. Giving the studio 48 hours to respond, the hackers said that they will sell and leak all the data, and share information with video game journalists that will make CD Projekt RED’s public image “go down the shitter even more.”

The company has said that it will neither negotiate with the hackers nor give in to their demands. CD Projekt RED seems sure that its player and service user data was not compromised. However, it has already begun taking steps to mitigate potential consequences.

“We have already approached the relevant authorities, including law enforcement and the President of the Personal Data Protection Office, as well as IT forensic specialists, and we will closely cooperate with them in order to fully investigate this incident,” wrote CD Projekt RED. “Although some devices in our network have been encrypted, our backups remain intact. We have already secured our IT infrastructure and begun restoring the data.”

Capcom and Ubisoft were also hit with ransomware attacks towards the end of 2020. While Ubisoft was relatively unscathed, Capcom suffered a major data breach that impacted its employees and revealed its internal development plans to the public. The company separately had to deal with Resident Evil Village leaks, which included spoiler-filled videos that were promptly taken down.

[Source: CDPR]