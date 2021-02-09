PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 9, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams & Brain Beats Bundle $24.99

Spice and Wolf VR 2 $24.99

PS4 & PS5 Games

Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir $29.99

Cyber Shadow PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle $29.99

DiRT Rally $19.99

Digerati Horror Bundle Vol.2 $31.99

Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020 $32.49

Gods Will Fall – Valiant D1 Edition $31.99

Gods Will Fall D1 Edition $24.99

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $79.99

HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Helheim Hassle $19.99

My Universe – Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs $29.99

The Nioh Collection PS4 & PS5 $69.99

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.99

Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition PS5 $49.99

Paladins Deluxe Edition $59.99

Paladins Gold Edition $29.99

Paladins Season Pass 2021 $34.99

Panda Hero Remastered PS5 $19.99

Prison Architect – Total Lockdown Edition $59.99

RIDE 4 – Special Edition PS4 & PS5 $79.99

RIDE 4 PS4 & PS5 $49.99

Renzo Racer PS5 $24.99

Rogue Company: Rogue Edition $24.99

Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition $49.99

Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass $24.99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood PS4 & PS5 $49.99

