Some players are reporting problems with their DualSense controllers, specifically with the joysticks experiencing “stick drift,” which results in the thumbsticks registering some level of input even when in the default center position. This can make controlling characters or the camera in games unnecessarily difficult when the controller doesn’t behave as expected. Law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith (CSK&D) is exploring the situation to see if there are any grounds for a case against Sony considering the DualSense stick drift issues.

CSK&D is the same firm that brought a class-action suit against Nintendo for Joy-Con drift on the Nintendo controllers. They have a form for PS5 owners who are having DualSense stick drift issues to fill out, asking for information such as what issues you are having, if you’ve contacted Sony about the problem, and what the result of reaching out to Sony was.

“CSK&D is investigating a potential class action based upon reports that Sony PS5 DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 5 console can experience drift issues and/or fail prematurely,” the form says. “Specifically, it is reported that the joystick on certain PS5 DualSense controllers will automatically register movement when the joystick is not being controlled and interfere with gameplay.”

If you are experiencing DualSense stick drift, you can reply to CSK&D’s questionnaire on their site.

Right now, there’s no indication of whether or not this will turn into anything official. The form is simply to gauge whether or not there are grounds for a lawsuit to assist PS5 players who are having DualSense stick drift issues. Sony will cover DualSense stick drift under warranty, but the consumer is required to pay for shipping in order to receive a repair or replacement.

Of the DualSense controllers I personally got at launch (between my wife’s PS5 and mine), one of them is experiencing very obvious stick drift, and another may be exhibiting issues that are less noticeable or egregious. While it took a couple of months for our one controller to begin showing any problems, some PS5 players have reported problems within weeks of getting their consoles and controllers.

Nintendo has been navigating a number of lawsuits around Joy-Con drift since mid 2019, and even Microsoft has a pending case regarding drift on Xbox controllers. Whether or not the DualSense stick drift case goes any further remains to be seen, but if you’ve been having issues, you should fill out the form so CSK&D can get a more clear idea of what the potential lawsuit may entail.

Have you noticed any DualSense stick drift issues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Via: VGC]