Tales from the Borderlands was removed from the PlayStation Store over a year ago. After an absence of 20 months, give or take a few days, the game will be returning to the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 4 on February 17.

The title was removed from the storefront after developer Telltale shut down amidst accusations of poor management practices and failed financing. Originally available as five separate episodes, the game will return as one bundle that includes all episodes in a single package. The title will be available for PlayStation 4 in just seven days’ time for an unspecified price, and it can be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility, which may explain the recent rating for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game won’t be re-releasing for PlayStation 3, although this isn’t much of a surprise bearing in mind a lot of the PS3 store functionality was removed last year.

Set between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3, the game takes place on Pandora as a narrative adventure rather than a looter shooter. Here, con artist Fiona and Hyperion suit Rhys are looking to perform their biggest ever swindle. They both think the cash rightfully belongs to them. They retell this story from the future, but thanks to their differing opinions, their unreliable narration means the events may or may not be true. Along the way, players must outwit gangsters, bandit lords, and Vault Hunters through their own unique choices. Those who haven’t played it already will also find out the fates of Handsome Jack and Scooter.

Now that Telltale Games has made a comeback with new management and a lot of the members from the original team, rumors have also started to surface about a possible sequel for the game. Borderlands 3 co-lead writer Sam Winkler revealed he’d love to pick up from where Season One left off, giving them a chance to answer many of the questions and loose ends left at the end of the game. A leaked trailer later teased both a sequel and a Redux edition of Season One. Only time will tell whether either of these come true.

[Source: 2K]