Epic Games has unveiled a new Unreal Engine tool, MetaHuman Creator, which will allow developers to create realistic-looking characters in less than an hour. Already being hailed as a game-changing tool by industry professionals, MetaHuman Creator will cut down on development time and costs, both.

MetaHuman Creator offers animation and mocap ready fictional characters, and gives users the ability to choose a variety of physical attributes. For example, the tool offers around 30 hairstyles and 18 different body types right off the bat.

“MetaHuman is free for use with Unreal Engine,” wrote Epic Games. “Game devs only pay a 5 percent royalty once their games exceed $1 million in revenue (per title) and no royalties are collected on Unreal Engine use in film, television, live events, architecture, automotive, etc.”

MetaHuman Creator is a cloud-streamed app designed to take real-time digital human creation from weeks or months to less than an hour, without compromising on quality. It works by drawing from an ever-growing library of variants of human appearance and motion, and enabling you to create convincing new characters through intuitive workflows that let you sculpt and craft the result you want. As you make adjustments, MetaHuman Creator blends between actual examples in the library in a plausible, data-constrained way. You can choose a starting point by selecting a number of preset faces to contribute to your human from the diverse range in the database.