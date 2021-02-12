Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is doing some numbers. The recent NPD report for January 2021 has Black Ops Cold War not only topping the charts for the month, but entering into the top 20 best-selling games in the US in tracked history. Considering that’s less than three months worth of sales, those are some impressive numbers it’s already putting up.

US NPD SW – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was January’s best-selling game. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been the best-selling game in the U.S. each month since its November launch, and it now ranks as the 20th best-selling video game in U.S. tracked history. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) February 12, 2021

Additionally, Black Ops Cold War has taken the top spot on the charts every month since release—November, December, and January—and if its streak continues, it could continue to climb the overall best-seller list.

Activision’s earnings report for Q4 2020 showed Call of Duty having a record year, and even 2019’s Modern Warfare landed at eighth on the January 2021 list (where the month prior, it had been at 26), highlighting the long tail these games have thanks to the connecting factor of the free-to-play Warzone experience, which sits at the center of the Call of Duty franchise right now.

US NPD SW – January 2021 Top 20 Sellers pic.twitter.com/UWjd2TCiHz — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) February 12, 2021

Remember that these charts only account for sales of the premium game, and don’t include additional revenue from microtransactions and other in-game purchases.

Season 2 is getting ready to launch in less than two weeks for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, with new teasers already getting players hyped for what’s to come. Season 1’s Battle Pass was the “most consumed” ever since the start of this system, and Black Ops Cold War continuing to top the charts bodes well for the reception of the Season 2 Battle Pass. With the prominence and focus of Warzone at the center of the Call of Duty experience, developer Raven Software is working hard to address issues with cheaters that have plagued the popular title, banning tens of thousands of infringing accounts in waves and employing other anti-cheat measures.

Call of Duty League 2021 also kicked off this week. Today is day two of the opening weekend event, the Faze Home Series. Need a quick catch up on what this year’s Call of Duty League season is all about? We’ve got you covered in our full Call of Duty League 2021 Season Primer.