Call of Duty: Warzone‘s playlist update has gone live and appears to have added teasers for Zombies content for the future. As reported by Eurogamer, graphic effects and a new addition to the rumble playlist seems to suggest Zombies could be arriving soon.

The playlist update has added Verdansk BR – Warzone Rumble and Rebirth Island – Resurgence Trios to the game. The Plunder – Quads mode has been removed and has been replaced with Plunder – Trios instead. It’s in the Warzone Rumble mode specifically where players have found a new Zombies trial machine (from Black Ops Cold War Zombies) inside the hospital lobby, adding support to the rumors and leaks that allege Warzone will be getting open-world Zombies content at the start of Season Two.

The trial machine in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War allows players to use points to begin challenges in Zombies mode. Completing the challenges gives players different rewards in increasing tiers of rarity. In Warzone, code scrolls continuously above the monitor of the trial machine and there’s a post-it note that reads “Prove yourself, to the victor go the spoils.” Players can supposedly interact with the machine by pressing the Square button to begin ZAI/ACTIVATE_ZOMBIES, although this does nothing at the moment as shown in a video from YouTube user TheCityofZ:

Other players have experienced moments where they get graphical interference accompanied by Morse code or Russian speech. The effect lasts for a couple of seconds and seems to occur at random. Similar occurrences happened in Warzone just before Black Ops Cold War was revealed, suggesting we may be in for a big reveal of some sort soon. While some believe this could also tie in to a Zombies reveal, others have likened the effect to the start of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, adding fuel to the theory that Activision’s promised remastered content will be a remaster of that game.



While you’re checking out these teasers in game, there’s been a new update for all platforms that should have improved the game’s performance:

Call of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes

Fixed issue causing hit markers to not appear consistently

Fixed issue with weapon XP not awarding as intended in MW multiplayer

Fixed issue with UI elements on the Loadout Menu

Updated Valentine’s weekend playlist names

You can also make use of the double weapon XP weekend that goes live later today at 10am PT in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The double weapon XP period lasts until 10am PT on Tuesday, February 16.

[Source: Eurogamer, Raven Software on Twitter (1, 2), Treyarch Studios on Twitter]