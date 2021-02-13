505 Games, the publisher behind Control and Bloodstained, has bagged a publishing deal for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. The partnership was announced in a Kickstarter backer-only update as well as a video posted by 505 Games.

“We are honored to announce the new partnership and publisher agreement between Rabbit & Bear Studios and 505 Games for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes,” reads a description accompanying the video below. “With overwhelming support from the community Eiyuden Chronicle became the #1 funded Kickstarter video game of 2020. Thank you for being a member of the Eiyuden Chronicle family and supporting our new exciting RPG adventure.”

Rabbit & Bear Studios lead Yoshitaka Murayama added that the team is looking forward to working with 505 Games to ensure that the title reaches a wider audience. “Given their success and history with titles like Bloodstained and Death Stranding [on PC] and with the strong personal relationship we have developed with the people there, we feel we have the perfect partner in 505 Games,” he said.

Eiyuden Chronicle was first announced last summer and quickly surpassed its Kickstarter goal. Its development team includes a number of JRPG veterans like Murayama, Junko Kawano, Osamu Komuta, Junichi Murakami, Michiko Naruke, and Motoi Sakuraba. The developers have titles like Suikoden, Wild Arms, Time Hollow, and Castlevania under their belts.

Thanks to its Kickstarter success, Eiyuden Chronicle will also receive a companion game called A Quiet Place – a town creation RPG in partnership with Natsume-Atari – that’ll release before the main game. Eiyuden Chronicle is expected to release in fall 2022.