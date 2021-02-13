Final Fantasy VII Remake director Naoki Hamaguchi has said that he has personal affinity for Guerrilla Games’ Horizon series because the first game left a “huge impression” on him, and things are expected to evolve in the upcoming title, much like Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, a number of industry professionals shared the games that they’re looking forward to the most, and Hamaguchi picked Horizon Forbidden West with the following statement:

Horizon Zero Dawn, the first game of the franchise, left a huge impression on me as a game creator. I was taken by the deep immersive experience provided by the unbelievable graphics as well as the unique world I found myself in, a future where civilization has collapsed. In the sense that the next title is expected to evolve even further, Final Fantasy VII Remake, which I’m in charge of is expected to do so the same way. For that I have a personal affinity for Horizon. As a fan, I’m very much looking forward to Horizon: Forbidden West.

Elsewhere in the blog post, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst teased that he “can’t wait” for people to get their hands on God of War Ragnarok. Insomniac Games’ Brian Horton added that the 2018 release exceeded his expectations and he is excited to see “how the characters grow and how they build on the amazing foundation of the first game with the power of PS5.”

Both Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok have yet to be dated.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]