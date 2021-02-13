NPD Group‘s Mat Piscatella has revealed that the PlayStation 5 was January 2021’s best-selling platform in the United States in terms of dollar sales. The console broke a 12-year-old record, set by the Nintendo Wii in 2019, by posting the highest dollar sales total for a January month.

However, it was the Nintendo Switch that sold the most units during the period. According to Piscatella, Switch’s unit sales were “the highest of any platform in a January month since the Nintendo Wii in January 2010.” Overall, sales of video game hardware stood at $319 million, up by 144 percent year-on-year. This is also the highest total for a January month in nearly a decade.

Consumer spending across hardware, software, and accessories reached $4.7 billion, which is a 42 percent year-on-year increase. We’ve already reported that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was unsurprisingly January’s best-selling game in the U.S. In second position is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is now the second-fastest selling Assassin’s Creed game in the country’s history behind Assassin’s Creed III.

January’s top 20 titles are as follows:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Smash Bros. Ultimate NBA 2K21 Super Mario 3D All-Stars FIFA 21 Immortals: Fenyx Rising Mortal Kombat 11 Just Dance 2021 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Minecraft: PS4 Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Super Mario Party EA Sports UFC 4

On PlayStation platforms specifically, Miles Morales outperformed Valhalla and was the second best-selling game after Black Ops Cold War.

[Source: Mat Piscatella]