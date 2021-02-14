Torn Banner Studios, Tripwire Presents, and Deep Silver have announced that their medieval slasher Chivlary 2 will release on June 8th. The game will support cross-play between the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC. A closed cross-play beta is scheduled between March 26th and 29th on all platforms.

Those who preorder Chivalry 2‘s standard edition digitally or at retail will receive the Royal Zweihänder weapon skin. Preordering the special edition, which is only available to preorder digitally, will net you the Agatha Jousting Knight Armor and Royal Broadsword, the Mason Jousting Knight Armor, the Gold Horseman’s Axe, the Roses novelty item, and more. Digital preorders for either of the two versions will also guarantee players access to March’s beta.

An official overview is as follows:

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era—from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, sprawling castle sieges, and more. Dominate massive battlefields while catapults tear the earth apart as players lay siege to castles, set fire to villages, and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps. Improving on the original genre-defining Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Chivalry II invites players to master the blade with an all-new and improved combat system that combines real-time strikes and a free-flowing combo system to speed up the action and let players become a whirlwind of steel on the battlefield. Created with the ability to fight multiple foes in mind, Chivalry II’s combat mixes the best of both FPS and fighting game genres for an unmatched melee experience.

[Source: Chivalry 2]