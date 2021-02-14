Ubisoft has changed its mind about pulling the plug on The Division 2‘s content updates, the last of which was supposed to be Title Update 12. After players voiced concerns, the developer released a statement promising more content later in 2021.

In a note on Reddit, Ubisoft thanked fans for their continued passion and support, and revealed that it’s already in the early stages of developing additional content for The Division 2. The developer also promised to fix PlayStation 5-specific issues, and said that it’ll share more details in due course.

Part of the statement reads:

Today, we are thrilled to confirm that there will be additional content for The Division 2 released later this year! It is your continuous passion and support which enables us to continue to build upon The Division 2 experience, and we cannot thank you enough for that. Some of you had noticed that Title Update 12 was originally meant to be the last major Title Update for The Division 2, but thanks to your continued support, we are now in the early stages of development for fresh content to release later in 2021. We also want to take this opportunity to update you on a few issues currently present in the game. An investigation into the crashes affecting many of you is ongoing with the highest priority, and we are also close to finding a fix for the missing volumetric fog and screen space reflections on PlayStation 5. We will let you know when we have a date for both fixes.

We’ll update our readers when Ubisoft shares more info.

[Source: Reddit]