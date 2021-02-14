Aloy voice actress Ashly Burch has reassured fans that they’re in for a treat with Horizon Forbidden West. In an interview with GamesRadar, she said that the upcoming title takes everything players loved about Horizon Zero Dawn, and makes it “better.”

“I can’t say a lot… But, um, I will say that I really do think that all of the things that people loved about Zero Dawn – the gorgeous world, the immersive story, the awesome gameplay – Forbidden West is just more and better,” said Burch. “The new areas that Aloy is traveling to, the tribes that she’s meeting, and the story that unfolds… I got a primer on it all before recording for the game, where the writing team took me through the arc of the story and it was like being a kid at a campfire.”

Burch also revealed that she’s still recording for the game, so that part of development hasn’t wrapped up yet.

“I have a record later this week. It’s going – it’s still happening,” she continued. “I’m also a fan, so I’ll be in recording sessions and we’ll be recording a scene and I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do this fight or I can’t wait to explore this area!’ So, yeah, I really think that people are going to enjoy it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Burch recalled the time she played Chloe in Life Is Strange, and said that the character remains important to her. She added that it was a “difficult” decision to not reprise her role as Chloe in Before the Storm.

[Source: GamesRadar]