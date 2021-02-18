Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s Season Two will begin next week, and a leak on the official Call of Duty website has seemingly confirmed there’ll be more Zombies content coming with it in a big way. Outbreak will be a new Zombies game mode, and if the teases on Treyarch’s Twitter account are anything to go by, it will be based on a new map in the Ural Mountains.

As noticed and captured by @ModernWarzone on Twitter, the site tease described Outbreak as a “new, large-scale Zombies experience” before the reference was removed approximately 30 minutes later. The button to watch the accompanying trailer never worked, suggesting the reveal wasn’t supposed to have gone live yet. Current rumors have stated Outbreak will be played out on a larger Fireteam-sized map, or perhaps even a Warzone-sized map made up of the Fireteam maps. Both the Requiem and Omega groups will supposedly compete to close Dark Aether rifts that have opened up across the map. The leak seems to suggest we won’t have to wait long to find out if any of these rumors are true.

Developer Treyarch has already been teasing new Zombies content, although players initially believed this to show a remake of the Kino der Toten map. Instead, two more teases seem to suggest the mode will take place on a brand new map set in the Ural Mountains, perhaps with a Kino reference or section within the larger map:

"There's an operation underway in the Ural Mountains. I have to stay in the field." pic.twitter.com/CquKmfNOkX — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 17, 2021

New Requiem recon intel incoming… pic.twitter.com/vK0YctDOEV — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 17, 2021

The existence of a Ural Mountains map had already been rumored for Call of Duty: Warzone. The rumors stemmed from two maps in Black Ops Cold War‘s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode that had received mysterious “wz” tags in the game’s console code. These maps were the snowy mountain ski resort “Alpine” and the forested Ural Mountains Spetsnaz GRU training ground “Ruka.” There have even been more recent Zombies teases in this mode too, with the appearance of a Zombies trial machine and graphical interference suggesting a reveal of some sort is coming soon.

All will likely be revealed before Season Two launches on February 25. All that’s been confirmed so far is the season’s storyline, although the accompanying trailer did also tease other content like new weapons and operators. While we wait for more information, a new double XP and double Battle Pass XP period will begin in Black Ops Cold War tomorrow at 10am PST and continue until 10AM PT on February 22, making this the last chance to complete the Season One Battle Pass and increase your level before things reset for Season Two.