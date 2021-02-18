In late 2019, a series of tweets by virtual reality industry veteran Callum Hurley suggested that a Horizon Zero Dawn VR version was in the works. Hurley subsequently apologized for the tweets when they were picked up by the media, but a series of new job advertisements published by The Persistence and The Playroom studio have raked them back up.

As spotted by ResetEra user Toumari (via Push Square), developer Firesprite (former Sony Liverpool devs) is specifically looking for individuals to work on “a VR action adventure project adapted from one of the most original and successful multimillion selling console IP titles in the last ten years.” What’s more is that a now-deleted Games Industry jobs page mentions that Firesprite is looking for developers to “help them take a globally recognized multimillion selling action RPG and create a full form PlayStation VR game.” As expected, everyone’s first guess is Horizon Zero Dawn VR.

To refresh our readers’ memories, here’s what Hurley originally tweeted in October 2019:

Was recently made aware of a very exciting new PlayStation VR game coming out of London Studio. Not sure whether it’ll be for PS4, PS5 or both, but it’s really exciting, and an announcement could be on the Horizon…

As convincing as all of this sounds, take it with a grain of salt because it’s merely speculation at this point. If true, whether London Studio is still on the task or getting additional help from Firesprite remains to be seen.

Like everyone else, we’re curious to know which new “multimillion console IP” Firesprite is referring to, and will update our readers when we find out. In the meantime, let us know what you think it is.

[Source: Firesprite, ResetEra via Push Square]