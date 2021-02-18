You’d be forgiven for being a bit skeptical of the new Mortal Kombat movie given the franchise’s less-than-stellar history with campy live action adaptations. However, the newly released Mortal Kombat movie trailer should lay any fears to rest. The filmmakers are capturing the signature blood, gore, and goofiness, while also making what appears to be a pretty great movie. Featuring fan favorite characters like Sonya, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Mileena, and plenty more, along with franchise newcomer Cole, the red band trailer gives us a look at what to expect when the full movie releases in April.

You can watch the full red band trailer on YouTube, or in the Twitter embed below:

Get over here! Watch the trailer for Mortal Kombat now — in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max April 16. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/eFhQhbdNUl — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 18, 2021

The Mortal Kombat movie trailer has a number of fan-service elements, like Kano voicing his own “Kano wins!” line while holding some poor soul’s heart that he just ripped out of their chest. There’s also the classic Scorpion “Get over here!” line and move, along with Sub-Zero freezing blood into an ice knife to use as a weapon. The trailer doesn’t shy away from letting you know that this is going to be filled with blood, gore, and the special kinds of crazy moves that make Mortal Kombat fans happy.

In fact, it was previously revealed that the new Mortal Kombat movie “didn’t hold back on Fatalities,” and this trailer has plenty of evidence to support that. In some of the earliest scenes, Jax loses his arms to Sub-Zero as he freezes and shatters them off in a bloody and violent display that’s straight out of the games.

While the film didn’t previously have a confirmed release date, it’s now officially coming April 16th to theaters, as well as streaming exclusively on HBO Max for one month starting the same day. HBO Max is available on the PS5 too, so as long as you’re a subscriber, you can enjoy the Mortal Kombat movie from the comfort of your own home right on release day. It will be available for streaming starting 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on April 16, but make sure you watch it before it goes away on May 17th.

What do you think of the new Mortal Kombat movie trailer? Does it get you more hyped for the film? What characters and Easter eggs did you notice, and what’s missing so far (we’re noticing a bit of a Johnny Cage shaped hole here). Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.