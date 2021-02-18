To celebrate the announcement of Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, Team NINJA has added free “Dragon Ninja” transformation to Nioh 2. Game update 1.26, which is now live, also brought with it a number of bug fixes.

Patch notes are as follows:

Additional elements

Add the transformation of “Dragon Ninja,” to receive, visit the boon in the shrine.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where items could suddenly become unusable during multiplayer and many actions could not be performed properly.

Fixed an issue where “slow marks” used by enemies could have a very long duration

Fixed a bug that youkai may fall when activating the youkai techniques “White Tiger” and “Nue” near a cliff.

Fixed a bug that the ball would fly to the ground if you lock on “Osakabehime” and make a strong attack while using the Yin-Yang technique “Fire Mark”, “Water Mark”, and “Lightning Mark”.

Fixed a bug that the powerful blow that can be activated by the mystery of Naginata Sickle “Transitional Sickle” and “Transitional Rage” may not be activated at 120fps.

Fixed a bug where the rock rolling sound could continue to remain for traps that roll large rocks placed during missions.

Fixed a bug that guests could sometimes select a hierarchy that was not released in “Accompanying the Eternal World” of “Naraku Jigoku”

Fixed a bug where enemies in the darkness would drop the armor “Kobo Daishi’s priest’s robe” with a high probability.

Fixed a bug where facial accessories would disappear when equipped with the head armor “Hagure Sohaya Costume Ears”

Fixed a bug where the head equipment of “Katagiri Katsumoto” and “Wakisaka Yasuharu” appearing in the main mission “Daigo no Hanami” was reversed.

Fixed other minor bugs

PS4 Specific Notes

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that PS4 ™ version “Nioh 2” and PS4 ™ version “Nioh 2 Complete Edition” users could not match each other when the matching condition of multiplayer was set to “Friend”.

Nioh 2 Update 1.26 February 17 (1.026.00) PS5 Specific Notes

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that the display of the key guide for changing the posture at the bottom right of the screen is broken when “Operation method” is changed to “Custom” in “Controller settings”.

[Source: Team NINJA via MP1st]