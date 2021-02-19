Milestone and Dorna Sports have announced that the next entry in the MotoGP franchise will release on April 22nd on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

Alongside the official 2021 season, MotoGP 21 will offer a brand-new Managerial Career mode. The developer has promised that the game will harness the power of the new consoles to deliver realistic customization options and visuals. Key features include:

Bike Retrieval Sequence – Once you fall, you’ll no longer automatically respawn on track. You’ll have to get up and get back on your bike, as fast as you can. Pay attention to how you take corners!

– Once you fall, you’ll no longer automatically respawn on track. You’ll have to get up and get back on your bike, as fast as you can. Pay attention to how you take corners! Brake Temperature – Riding is not only a matter of speed, but also of strategy. Monitoring the temperature of your brakes is the key to always having the situation under control. If they are too hot or too cold they risk losing their effectiveness.

– Riding is not only a matter of speed, but also of strategy. Monitoring the temperature of your brakes is the key to always having the situation under control. If they are too hot or too cold they risk losing their effectiveness. Long Lap Penalty – Finally, the feature is coming to the MotoGP videogame franchise, meaning that penalties can now be more specific.

– Finally, the feature is coming to the MotoGP videogame franchise, meaning that penalties can now be more specific. Bike Suspension System – The level of realism is increasing again. This feature is dedicated to all the bike simulation lovers!

On the PS5, players will experience dynamic resolution of up to 4K with 60 frames-per-second, enhanced lighting, and improved load times. MotoGP 21 also utilizes the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Elsewhere, Milestone said that online races now support up to 22 riders, and its machine-learned based AI system ANNA features additional improvements for “faster, smarter, and more accurate opponents than ever, making the offline experience equal to a real race.”

Check out a trailer below.