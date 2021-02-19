Square Enix and People Can Fly have announced that Outriders demo will go live on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC on Thursday, February 25th.

On consoles, the download size will be a minimum of 22 GB and there are currently no plans to offer pre-loading. The demo will feature cross-play. However, it’ll be in beta form so expect some hiccups.

As for what’s included, the demo is based on Outriders‘ prologue and opening chapter, which means that the enemies and gear you encounter are “early variants.” The demo ends after a showdown with Gauss, the “first rival Altered.” Once you defeat Gauss, some side missions will unlock so you can jump back into the world.

There’s no time limit on playing the demo, and Square Enix has plans to keep it live post launch. You’ll have all four classes and six character slots to play with, and although there’s level and resource caps, your progress will carry over to the full game should you purchase it. However, there’s no cross-progression so you have to stick to the same platform in order to transfer progress.

As expected, you can’t unlock trophies and achievements in the demo, but any progress you make towards them will carry over so you won’t have to put in the work again.

Last but not least, players are free to stream the demo as it contains no spoilers. However, Square Enix warned that a trailer that plays towards the end of the demo contains licensed music so you might want to proceed with caution on sites like YouTube.

For more on Outriders, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: Twitter]