In case you missed it, Blizzard Entertainment announced the surprise release of Blizzard Arcade Collection for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC yesterday during BlizzCon 2021. The $30 Celebration Collection includes The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne. You can also purchase standalone titles for $19.99 each.

“The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthrone ultimately made it possible for us to go on to create Warcraft, Diablo, and StarCraft, so we thought the Blizzard Arcade Collection would be a fun and fitting way to look back at our roots as a company,” Blizzard wrote in a press release. “Many Blizzard gamers around the world fondly remember their time with these games and have often asked us to bring them back for modern platforms, so we’re thrilled to not only do so with this release, but to amp up the experience with new features and functionality available for the first time in each game.”

An official overview is as follows:

The games in the Blizzard Arcade Collection come in their Original Editions and also upgraded Definitive Editions, with each version featuring custom key mapping and the ability to rewind up to 10 seconds. The Original Editions of The Lost Vikings and Blackthorne also include ‘watch mode,’ which lets players watch a playthrough of the game and jump in to take control at any point. The ability to save progress anywhere is also included in all versions of each game, with the exception of the Definitive Edition of Rock N Roll Racing. An array of bonus materials rounds out the Blizzard Arcade Collection, including game art, development assets, unused content, lore, interviews, and more.

Check out a trailer below.