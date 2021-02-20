During BlizzCon 2021 yesterday, Blizzard Entertainment announced that it’s bringing back the Rogue class in Diablo IV.

In an interview with Eurogamer, game director Luis Barriga said that Diablo IV‘s Rogue has been expanded and offers a lot of customization. Players who opt for fast-paced combat will enjoy its “finesse type gameplay” that allows them to use melee, ranged, and/or a hybrid of both.

“You don’t have to play a Rogue that looks like they’re part of The Sisterhood of the Sightless Eye,” said Barriga. “You can play an outlaw from the streets of Caldeum, or a smuggler from the swamps of Hawezar.”

Blizzard officially describes the Rogue class as follows:

Some call it murder. She calls it a job well done. The Rogue is the newest addition to the Diablo IV campfire, combining range and melee attacks with incredible speed and mobility. Prepare to slaughter hordes of the damned with imbued weapons and specialized attacks. The Rogue is an adaptable, agile warrior who can specialize in ranged or close quarters combat. She can best any foe with her imbued weapons, perform powerful combo attacks, and can augment her arsenal with deadly poisons and shadow magic to slay demons with impunity.

Diablo IV is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s currently no word on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, and a release date has yet to be revealed.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, check out a trailer for the Rogue class below.

[Source: Eurogamer]