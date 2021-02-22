Final Fantasy XVI will be quite an action-oriented game, although it will be story driven too. During the “Game Hack” section of today’s episode of Tokyo FM radio show One Morning, the game’s Producer Naoki Yoshida said those who are not good at action games don’t need to worry, though. There will be accessibility options for those who just want to enjoy the story without much frustration.

Those who saw the game’s reveal trailer back in September shouldn’t be surprised by the game’s action focus. The combat featured plenty of different moves like air combos, special attacks, and juggles. Many believe the combat had all of the hallmarks of Ryota Suzuki, who has worked on Devil May Cry 5 and Dragon’s Dogma. Those who are unable to perform those types of rapid combos, or just don’t want to worry about them, will be glad to know that Yoshida also said they’re preparing a mode for those who just want to enjoy the story. For the moments where the action is quite an important part of the game, the mode will enable players to complete them smoothly and easily with “simple operations” instead.

The story will follow protagonist Clive Rosfield, who is the first-born son of the Archduke of Rosaria. Gifted with a blade, he earned the title of the First Shield of Rosaria when he was just 15 years old. Unfortunately, his life twists unexpectedly while he’s guarding his younger brother, and he ends up on a quest for revenge through the world of Valisthea. Yoshida stated he was creating the game’s main theme so that it’s something that “those who grew up playing Final Fantasy and understand reality can still enjoy, get something out of, and think about”. The producer has been playing the Final Fantasy games since the very first title was released on NES back in 1987; he’s well aware those who have been playing the games from the very beginning are now adults who have also faced “certain hardships” through their lives.

Rumors are we’re going to be hearing more about the game later this month. However, a recent interview with Yoshida about Final Fantasy XIV suggested they’re not quite ready to talk about the game yet as they “don’t want to say something that’s half baked and cause speculation on the title”. Either way, we’ll be right here as soon as anything new comes to light.

[Source: One Morning via Games Talk and Gematsu]